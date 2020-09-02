Chennai Super Kings gives a witty reply to fan who asks about vacant vice-captaincy spot

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni

With Suresh Raina opting out of the entire season of the impending 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, an ardent fan of Chennai Super Kings was left with a query about the vacant vice-captaincy spot of the tournament. And the franchise, on Wednesday, came up with a very witty reply on Twitter.

Raina cited "personal reason" in opting out of the tournament as he headed back home from Dubai last week.

On Wednesday, a fan took to Twitter to ask the franchise about who will be captain MS Dhoni's deputy in the impending season which begins from September 19 onwards.

"Why fear when we have a 'wise captain'?" CSK replied.

Wise captain irukke bayam yen? 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 2, 2020

Post his departure, there were multiple theories that arised trying to establish the reason behind his decision. One of them included a hotel room rift, but Raina rubbished the reports.

"It was a personal decision and I had to come back for my family. There was something that needed to be addressed immediately on the home front. CSK is my family too and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is very important to me and this was a tough decision," Raina told 'Cricbuzz'.

"There is no issue between CSK and me. Nobody will just turn their back on Rs 12.5 crore and walk away without a solid reason. I might have retired from international cricket but I'm still young and I am looking forward to playing for them in the IPL for the next 4-5 years," he said.

He, however, hinted towards returning back to Dubai for the tournament when asked about his furture with CSK.

"I've been training even while quarantining here. You never know you might see me in the camp there again," said the southpaw.

