IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings extend quarantine period, to begin training from September 1

Image Source : @CHENNAIIPL Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings have extended their quarantine duration in Dubai and will now begin their training for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League starting September 1.

Chennai had landed in Dubai on August 21 and were hence expected to begin their training sessions from Friday onwards, but according to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the franchise has extended their duration of quarantine beyond the mandatory six-day period.

The franchise however did not clarify the reason behind their decision not did they release any official statement regarding this.

According to the BCCI SOP, all teams were to spend six days of quarantine period during which they would undergo COVID-19 tests in days 1, 3 and 5. Only on returning negative would the players be allowed to join the tournament's bio-bubble and start their training for the tournament.

This implies that CSK will be the last franchise to begin the training. Rajasthan Royals have already had two days of sessions. Kokkata Knight Riders and defending champions Mumbai Indians will have their first session on Friday. And Delhi Capitals are slated to begin on Saturday.

CSK although were the only franchise to have had a pre-season camp in India. There was a six-day ca,p at the Chepauk which was attended by MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar.

IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards although the schedule is not out yet.

