IPL 2020: Mental toughness key inside bio-secure bubble, feels CSK batting coach Mike Hussey

Image Source : TWITTER Mike Hussey has been Chennai Super Kings' batting coach since January 2018.

The Indian Premier League 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic times seemed unthinkable until the UAE government approached the BCCI to host it with all precautions needed.

Following the go-ahead from the Indian government, a UK-based firm was roped in to ensure vigorous bio-secure bubble security.

The protocol included 7-day room quarantine for the players with COVID-19 tests on every alternate day before the training resumed for all the franchises, as per the SOP. COVID-19 tests will now continue on every fifth day since the training began while players strictly not allowed enter each other’s room. Any isolation protocol violation will be dealt with a strong hand, confirmed BCCI on multiple occasions.

Chennai Super Kings were among the worst-hit side inside the bio-secure bubble with multiple members testing positive including key players Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gayakwad.

This only hints at how difficult it is for the players to maintain discipline in such unprecedented environment which is here to stay for a while as cricketing action is set to resume further in coming months amid strict safety guidelines.

Chennai Super Kings batting coach and former Australian cricketer Mike Hussey acknowledged that such crisis is challenging for everyone and mental toughness will be key for all while adding that CSK will be at an advantage given the number of experienced players they have at their disposal.

“It’s going to be huge and challenging for all the players and support staff, it’s something we have never experienced before so we have to adapt. But I think CSK has a bit of an advantage with all the experienced players we have which is maybe better than other young guys. It’s important to help each other and mentally deal with it,” said the 45-year-old coach in a Twitter post on Chennai Super Kings’ official handle.

When asked if the mental game will have precedence over physical talent during the IPL 2020, Hussey suggested that mental toughness will be required off the field as well.

“I think a bit of both will be needed. It’s always a mental game but you need physical talent as well. We have to play well; every team is strong in this competition so it’s going to be tough. But the mental side is going to be important; not only in the game but also dealing with the isolation and stuck in the room alone. So it’s going to be mentally challenging for everyone,” said Hussey after completing a training session.

While the rigid COVID-19 test in the bubble continues, Hussey showed full confidence in the safety protocol if followed vigilantly while giving an idea of how players are kept safe and secured.

“I am pretty confident (of not testing positive); we followed the rules pretty closely. We got a very good bubble around us and we have been protected well. I guess it’s always a little bit nervous but we have a good structure around us and if stick to the rules everything will be fine,” he said.

When asked if the long period of no cricket for his players has added to his headache on the training ground, Hussey praised the players for their professionalism as he was glad to find them in good shape.

“Bit of a dodgy start obviously, we had work a bit extra after the quarantine. But now I think we are right on the right track. After all the (COVID-19) negative tests,. They are getting rid of all the rustiness and they are looking all good, so I am excited.

“I have been really impressed with the way guys have approached the training. They are very keen obviously and I must admit I was expecting everyone to be a bit rustier than they are. We are into training now and boys are actually looking good even after a long break,” he said.

