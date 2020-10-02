IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Statistical Preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM David Warner and MS Dhoni

The stories of the two IPL champions have been similar so far in the 13th edition of the tournament but in a contrasting manner. After a winning start to their season, Chennai Super Kings lost their last two matches - to Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals - slipping to the bottom of the points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, troubled by their middle-order woes, lost their first two games - to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders before bouncing back to defeat Delhi Capitals.

Head-to-head tie: Chennai Super Kings have an overwhelming record against Sunrisers Hyderabad winning 10 matches out their 13 meetings. And in the only time the two teams met in the UAE, Chennai had once again emerged victoriously with a win in Sharjah.

At the venue: Both have a similar storyline in Dubai. Back in 2014, they won both the matches they played at the venue, but this season, they lost the only matches they played in Dubai. SRH lost to RCB while Delhi Capitals defeated CSK.

Crucial stats:

- In all six matches played in Dubai in IPL 2020, teams have opted to bowl first after winning toss owing to the dew factor and none have successfully managed to chase the target. Will there be a change in tactic tonight?

- Shane Watson is the highest run-getter against SRH with 523 runs at a strike rate of 150.28. However, he will have be wary of Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball, who has dismissed him thrice in 83 balls for 78 runs.

- Rashid Khan has a good record against MS Dhoni and might be reserved to keep the captain quite if he steps in early. Dhoni has managed only 14 runs in 22 balls while being dismissed once by the leggie.

- Warner has been the most consistent performers in IPL however he is yet to score a fifty so far. If he misses it this time, it will be his longest streak in IPL.

