IPL 2020: Burj Khalifa lights up in KKR colours ahead of side's first game against MI

Image Source : TWITTER/KKRIDERS The world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa lit up in the colours of Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the side's opening game in IPL 2020.

The tallest building in the world, Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up in the colors of Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, ahead of the side's first game in the league. KKR begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

The KKR, on their official social media profiles, shared a video of the memorable moment. They wrote, "Before the fireworks tomorrow, here's the curtain raiser! We won't stop, on our way to the top. Thank you @BurjKhalifa for lighting up in #KKR colours."

The faces of some of the top players of KKR, including captain Dinesh Karthik, featured on Burj Khalifa, with the background music of KKR's anthem, "Korbo Lodbo Jeetbo."

Watch:

شكران 🙌🏽



Before the fireworks tomorrow, here's the curtain raiser! We won't stop, on our way to the 🔝



Thank you @BurjKhalifa for lighting up in #KKR colours.



What a welcome to the UAE tonight! 💜#KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2020 #Dream11IPL #BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/LgUe9hNdW1 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 22, 2020

The Kolkata Knight Riders are the last team to begin their campaign in the tournament. All the other sides barring CSK have played a game each, with MS Dhoni's men playing their second match on Tuesday.

Led by Karthik, KKR boasts of some of the star players in T20 cricket like Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, and are further bolstered with the arrivals of Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins and Tom Banton.

Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav are among the major Indian players of the franchise besides Karthik, and a major focus will be on Gill who is touted to open the innings for the side for the entirety of the season.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage