IPL 2020 | Brad Hogg picks Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore as one of his three title favourites

Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore

With just 17 more days to go before the start of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, predictions have started flowing in with former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg being the first among the lot to put forth his opinion.

On Wednesday, the former Kolkata Knight Riders player picked three title favourites for IPL 2020 - two of them are past winners while one is yet to have their hands on the elusive trophy.

Hogg picked Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders as his three title favourites for IPL 2020.

Despite reaching the final thrice, RCB are yet to win the IPL trophy. Moreover, they finished at the bottom end of the table in each of their last three seasons. But bolstered by the addition of Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch and Chris Morris, RCB are confident to have covered all their bases, especially the death bowling, ahead pf IPL 2020.

Kolkata are two-time winners of the IPL trophy. The franchises added Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan ahead of IPL 2020 while also adding Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton to the squad.

Mumbai hold the record of the most number of trophies (4) and will be heading into the competition as defending champions.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage