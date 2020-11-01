IPL 2020 | Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle shine with bat while CSK fail to make playoffs - Top moments from Week 6

Image Source : PTI Chris Gayle after getting dismissed off Jofra Archer's delivery.

The sixth week of IPL 2020 had several interesting moments. While some teams failed to consolidate their position in the points table, a couple of teams secured much-needed points to stay afloat in the playoffs race.

The sixth week of the league also witnessed three-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), not booking playoffs berth for the first time in their IPL voyage. Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) were able to secure a playoffs spot. CSK fans, on the other hand, suffered a heartbreak amid their abysmal run in the on-going season.

Let's take a look at the key moments:

Chris Gayle's enthralling show:

Defying his age, Chris Gayle proved why is he still labelled among the best T20 batsmen. The Univers Boss produced a whirlwind 99 off just 63 deliveries on a tricky surface at Abu Dhabi.

Wreaking havoc on Rajasthan Royals' bowling unit, the 41-year-old smashed boundaries for fun to steer KXIP to a dominant 185-run total. He smashed 8 maximums in his knock and in the process, became the first player to hit 1000 sixes in T20 cricket.

He didn't reach the three-figure mark after Kagiso Rabada dismissed him in the ultimate over of the first innings. Moreover, Gayle's knock went down the drain as KXIP failed to restrict RR in the second innings. Impressive batting show by Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson guided Royals to the triumph. Nevertheless, Gayle's enthralling show was undoubtedly one of the best knocks of this season.

Ben Stokes' record ton:

Another impressive batting show came off Ben Stokes' willow at Abu Dhabi. While hunting down a dominant 195-run total against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), the England all-rounder oozed confidence with his stroke-play to steer his side to the victory.

Stokes, slamming his second IPL hundred, scored 107* off just 60 deliveries to grab two vital points for Royals. He hit 14 fours and 3 sixes to leave MI bowling force gasping for breath. Arguably the best all-rounder of the modern era, Stokes also became the first batsman to score an IPL hundred while chasing.

Stokes was also assisted by Sanju Samson's half-century as the duo kept RR's playoffs dream alive with an emphatic eight-wicket victory. Stokes had joined the tournament late as he was with his ailing father in New Zealand. Following his match-winning ton, he said that the knock will give happiness to his family in 'difficult' times.

Chennai Super Kings' heartbreak:

This year's IPL has been quite unpredictable. The three-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), after a below-par performance in this edition, hogged the headlines after failing to book playoffs berth for the first time in the IPL history.

Regarded as the most consistent franchise, the MS Dhoni-led side has the highest win percentage among all teams. Moreover, they boast the record of reaching the playoffs in every season of their appearance. But things haven't gone their way this year.

With just five victories in 13 games, the Yellow Army is languishing at the bottom of the points table-- something which wasn't expected by any CSK fan. Messages and love poured in for Dhoni's men following their ousting from the tournament. Ardent CSK supporters, who've been with them through thick and thin, passed on wishes to the franchise and wished them luck to come back stronger in IPL 2021.

Chris Morris, Hardik Pandya and Gayle breach Code of Conduct

Following the encounter between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Hardik Pandya and Chris Morris grabbed headlines for being reprimanded due to their on-field altercation. The incident happened in the 19th over of the match when Pandya smoked a six off Morris' delivery and gestured towards him.

However, it was Morris who had the last laugh after dismissing Pandya on the fifth delivery, followed by an animated send-off. IPL released a press release stating that both the players broke the Code of Conduct. “For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee’s decision is final and binding,” said the release.

Similarly, Gayle also had to face the repercussions of throwing his bat after getting dismissed on 99 off Kagiso Rabada's delivery. The KXIP was fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Code of Conduct.

DC, RCB miss chances to consolidate position at the top

The sixth week of the tournament also witnessed two robust sides-- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) choking and missing out on securing a playoffs berth-- as of now. Both sides had multiple opportunities to consolidate their position at the top by winning at least one game.

However, RCB have registered a hat-trick of defeats and DC have slumped after suffering four losses. Despite delivering strong performances in the early stages of the tournament, both sides have landed in a tricky situation, struggling to seal a top-four finish. Both franchises have to clinch two essential points in their next game to qualify into the knockouts.

