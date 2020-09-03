IPL 2020: BCCI medical team member tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : BCCI A member of the BCCI medical team in UAE has tested positive for coronavirus.

A member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team in the United Arab Emirates has tested positive for coronavirus. According to ANI, the sources within the board have confirmed the news.

The development comes after 13 people had tested positive upon arriving in UAE ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

It has also been reported that two members of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru have also tested positive for COVID-19.

"It is true, but there is no issue as he (senior medical officer) is asymptomatic and has been kept in isolation. He has not been in contact with anyone and possibly contracted it during his travel in the UAE. He is being monitored and should hopefully be fine in the next round of testing. We also have two people at the NCA who have tested positive and have been kept in isolation," the sources told ANI.

Earlier, the BCCI had confirmed that 13 people, including two players had tested positive for COVID-19 in the UAE.

The two infected cricketers are widely reported to be Chennai Super Kings' Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad. On Wednesday, CSK's veteran cricketer Suresh Raina opened up on his sudden departure from the franchise's camp too, saying that his family remains a priority. However, he has not ruled out a return to UAE if the situation surrounding COVID-19 improves.

The 13th edition of the IPL will begin on September 19, with the final taking place on November 10.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage