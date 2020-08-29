IPL 2020: BCCI confirms two players tested positive for COVID-19; 13 overall

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The BCCI has released an official statement on reports of positive COVID-19 tests, confirming that 13 personnel, including two players have been infected with the virus.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has released an official statement, following reports of positive COVID-19 tests.

The BCCI, in a statement, confirmed that two players have tested positive but did not name the infected personnel. The statement also said that all the infected people are "asymptomatic."

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI wrote in a release.

🚨 BCCI has put in place stringent health and safety protocols for the #Dream11IPL, which is scheduled to start from September 19th in the UAE.



More details 👉 https://t.co/y6cjGkWC0W pic.twitter.com/jDzLL3C16l — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 29, 2020

It has been reported that two players - Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad have tested positive for the virus. Both belong to Chennai Super Kings.

"Total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between August 20th – 28th across all participant groups in the UAE. These groups include Players, Support Staff, Team Management, BCCI Staff, IPL Operational team, Hotel and ground transport Staff," the release further read.

Earlier, the Chennai Super Kings had confirmed that batsman Suresh Raina had withdrawn from the upcoming edition due to personal issues. The franchise took to its official Twitter profile to inform on the development.

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," wrote CSK.

