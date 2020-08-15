IPL 2020: Batting at No. 4 will be ideal for MS Dhoni, says CSK batting coach Michael Hussey

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey feels that team skipper and veteran cricketer MS Dhoni should ideally bat at No.4 in the impending 13th season of the Indian Premier League which will be played at the UAE starting September 19.

Hussey, during a recent interview, said, “No. 4 is ideal for Dhoni to bat, but everyone in the middle-order will need to adapt as per the situation.”

When asked about players having to come after a long break owing to the pandemic and gearing up for the IPL season, Hussey added, “[They need to] Just get in the ground and do the hard work. We are lucky to have a lot of experienced players in our ranks who know their game well. They also know what they need to prepare and how to be ready for the task.”

Hussey also opined that it will be quite a challenge of staying in a bio-bubble environment for the entire tournament.

“Very excited about the tournament going ahead and interested to see how it will all go with no crowds and staying in a strict bio-secure bubble. It will definitely not be easy, but we must be disciplined and stick to the rules for the benefit of everyone's health,” he said.

IPL 2020 will also be played without spectators, although UAE cricket expects 30 per cent crowd in the latter half of the tournament. “Fans are a huge support base for us. Because of the situation, crowds won't be there. But I believe we will play with the same intensity,” added the veteran Australian cricketer.

CSK squad are presently part of a pre-season camp at the Chepauk and will depart for the UAE on August 22.

