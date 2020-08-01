IPL 2020: Australia, England players could miss first week due to quarantine measures

Image Source : IPLT20.COM A number of players from England and Australia are likely to miss the first week of IPL 2020 due to quarantine rules in the United Arab Emirates.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin on September 19 and the detailed schedule, including logistical arrangements is likely to be released after the IPL Governing Council meeting. However, with Australia's potential tour to England scheduled to end on September 16, it is likely that a number of players from both the sides will miss the first week of action in the league.

Players like David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Steve Smith, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals), Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab), among many other cricketers who form a key part of their respective franchises, may miss the first week of the tournament due to the quarantine measures in the UAE.

According to a report in the Times of India, the UAE government will make it compulsory for overseas travellers to undergo a week's quarantine, which includes two tests for COVID-19.

However, the players participating in the Caribbean Premier League are unlikely to miss the start of the IPL, as the West Indies' T20 league ends on September 10, allowing a nine-day window for the players to travel to UAE and undergo seven-day quarantine.

Earlier, a PTI report said that most of the franchises are expected to call their respective Indian players and support staff and ask them to converge in one of these cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru or Chennai -- from where they would be flying out to the UAE.

One of the franchises is likely to facilitate the COVID-19 testing of players by sending medical personnel to their respective residences.

The BCCI is also contemplating on having mental health awareness helpline for players and support staff, as they will remain in the confines of bio-secure environment for over a month.

