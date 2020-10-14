IPL 2020 | Anything can happen: Captain KL Rahul wants KXIP to draw inspiration from RCB's 2016 campaign

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KXIP captain KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul wants his team to draw inspiration for the 2016 campaign of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who after losing five of their first seven games in the Indian Premier League, had roared to the final. Rahul, who was part of RCB that season, finds himself in a similar spot this year with his side KXIP standing at the bottom of the table with just one win from seven games.

In a conversation with RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday, on Puma India's official Instagram, Rahul admitted that he keeps telling the story of that 2016 journey to his side in a bid to inspire them to make a comeback.

"Anything can happen, I always keep telling the team about the 2016 season with RCB, we were in a similar position, we had to win all games, so weird and funny things have happened in the game. You just need to keep believing in that and keep telling your players that things can turn around quickly. More or less, you put it out in the meeting and you look around, it's the same team that was there in 2016. They know what to do to make a comeback, hopefully, we can repeat the same thing here." Rahul said.

Rahul also revealed the important lesson that he has learnt from captaining a franchise for the first time in his career.

"What I have learnt in the first 7 games is that winning and losing is part of the game but it's important to make sure everybody is still having fun and everybody what they are doing right. It's been a good learning for me. It's been quite a roller coaster so far. I am just taking it as it comes and trying to help the boys stay in a positive frame of mind," Rahul added.

KXIP will be taking on RCB in their next IPL 2020 match, on Thursday.

