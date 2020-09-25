Anushka Sharma lashes out at Sunil Gavaskar for controversial on-air comment during KXIP vs RCB game

Image Source : TWITTER/PTI Anushka Sharma lashes out at Sunil Gavaskar for controversial on-air comment

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Friday lashed out at former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for his controversial on-air commentary on her husband and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, Virat Kohli, after the skipper's forgettable outing during the IPL 2020 game against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

Kohli, one of the best fielders in world cricket, had dropped two big opportunities and the scored only one run off five deliveries with the bat in RCB's thrashing defeat at the hands of KXIP.

Commenting on Kohli's bad day at the office, Gavaskar made a statement involving his wife Anushka.

On Friday, taking to Instagram, Anushka lashed out at the veteran cricketer. Referring his comment as 'distasteful', Anushka called for some respect for herself and the couple.

Image Source : INSTRAGRAM GRAB Anushka's Instagram story

This hasn't been the first instance when Anushka's name has been dragged into cricket for the wrong reason. During World Cup last year, former Indian cricketer Farookh Engineer commented saying that all BCCI selectors did during the tournament was fetch "cups of tea" for actress. Anushka had later taken to Twitter to criticise the comment.

For Gavaskar's comment, it did not go down well with the fans as well as they many took to Twitter to urge BCCI to remove the veteran cricketer from the commentary panel.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage