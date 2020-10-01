IPL 2020 | 'Need to adapt to conditions very quickly', says KXIP coach Anil Kumble ahead of MI clash

Image Source : TWITTER/@LIONSDENKXIP KXIP coach Anil Kumble said that the side needs to adapt to the conditions in Abu Dhabi "very quickly" ahead of their game against MI.

Kings XI Punjab will look to return to winning ways on Thursday when they take on the Mumbai Indians in their fourth game of the season. Despite putting on the big scores in all of their games, KL Rahul's men ended up on the losing side in two of their three matches.

Unfamiliar conditions greet KXIP as they take on Rohit Sharma's MI in their fourth game of the season. While Kings XI played their first two matches at the Dubai International Stadium (against Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore), they played their last game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium against Rajasthan Royals.

Mi and KXIP play at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

"I think we need to assess the conditions. As I've said before the previous game against Rajasthan, it is pretty similar. We are entering Abu Dhabi which is a new venue for us," said Kumble while talking to kxip.in.

"It is a new ground, it is slightly bigger, the boundaries are bigger so it is not going to be easy to score sixes like how it was at Sharjah. But having said that, you know we will have to sort of assess conditions very quickly and adapt," he added.

Mumbai Indian's enter Thursday's game with one win and two losses to their name, having come out on the wrong side of a Super Over against RCB in their previous outing.

"Mumbai is a very strong team, we know that. A very settled team, they have been sort of playing the same XI, almost the same XI for the last couple of years, so yes, we know their strengths and we will have to bring in our 'A' game," Kumble said.

"I'm really happy these last three games for the way we have been consistent, so looking forward to that kind of an effort again in Abu Dhabi," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage