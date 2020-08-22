IPL 2020 | 'Amazing to see him play, will be great to talk to him': Alex Carey on DC teammate Rishabh Pant

Image Source : IPLT20.COM/GETTY IMAGES Australia's Alex Carey will be sharing the dressing room with Rishabh Pant at Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Australia's wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey is looking forward to sharing the dressing room alongside Rishabh Pant for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The cash-rich T20 tournament begins on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

Carey, who was signed by the Delhi Capitals in the IPL auctions in December 2019, said that he is looking forward to knowing the mindset of Rishabh Pant, saying that it's "amazing to see him play."

"I suppose, you know, chatting to Rishabh and the way he plays his cricket. Obviously, wicketkeeper-batsman and he's so explosive and dynamic, as a batsman," Carey told ESPNCricinfo.

"It will be great to talk to him, he's quite unconventional in some of his cricket shots, it's amazing to see him play, so probably have a good chat about the mindset with him."

Carey will be making his maiden appearance in the Indian Premier League and is excited about taking part in the tournament.

"Yeah, it's really exciting. It will be my first opportunity playing the IPL, so firstly it's just exciting to be a part of that competition, which we all watch and admire around the world in the T20 format," said Carey.

"And then leading into the T20 World Cups in the next couple of years... it's a great opportunity to play against the best in the world, in different conditions as well. All the net sessions we're going to have, we're going to make sure we're playing against the great spinners at Delhi Capitals and speaking to a lot of those players - Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane and all those senior guys - picking their brains really. Add Ricky Ponting (head coach) in as well, it's a pretty exciting list of players and staff members we've got at Delhi."

The 13th edition of the tournament will be played for 53 days in three different cities across the UAE - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

