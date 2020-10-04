IPL 2020 | After one drop and a misfield, Manish Pandey takes spectacular catch to during MI vs SRH tie

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey is one of India's best fielders in world cricket. Often he has left spectators stunned with his athleticism on the field. But on Sunday, he seemed to struggle. He dropped a catch in the deep that slipped off his fingers and went over the rope for a six, and then misfielded on two occasions. But he shrugged off all the struggle with a spectacular catch during the IPL 2020 match betwneen Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

It was in the 15th over of the game when Sandeep Sharma delivered a slower ball to Ishan Kishan. He hit it flat and towards long-on. Pandey, who was stationed a few metres away, ran in quickly and made a full-length dive to pull off that stunner. Ishan walked back for 31.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians got off to a poor start after opting to bat as captain Rohit Sharma departed in the very first over of the game. Quinton de Kock then laid the foundation with his 39-ball 67 amid notable contributions from Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers.

For SRH, Rashid Khan was impressive as always with his 1 for 22. Pacers T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma too were decent throughout their four overs.

SRH were set a target of 209 runs. The most they have successfully chased in an IPL game was in 2019 against Rajasthan Royals when they chased down 199.

