IPL 2020: Adjusting to extreme heat in UAE biggest challenge, says Trent Boult

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has said the biggest challenge for him will be to adjust to the extreme heat in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when he turns up for reigning champions Mumbai Indians in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) starting September 19.

Boult was roped into the Mumbai Indians squad in the IPL trade window from the Delhi Capitals in the auctions held last year.

Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

"The biggest challenge so far has been trying to prepare to come to 45 degrees in the middle of a desert. I come from a very small country, New Zealand which is about 7 or 8 degrees at the moment, the middle of winter," Boult said in a video shared by Mumbai Indians on their official Instagram account.

"I have played for a couple of other franchises but I am very excited to be part of this Mumbai family," said the 31-year old.

"Speaking from experience I have played against them a few times. The big challenge that you face when you come up against this side is that they have always been very intimidating. So it's nice to be on the other end of it and be part of such a cool group," Boult added.

The left-arm pacer has so far played a total 33 IPL matches in which he has scalped 38 wickets.

