IPL 2020: Adam Zampa joins Royal Challengers Bangalore squad, replaces Kane Richardson

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa joined Royal Challengers Bangalore squad on Monday as he replaced his compatriot Kane Richardson.

Richardson pulled out of IPL 2020 because he and his wife are expecting the birth of their first child.

RCB announced the news on Monday evening, tweeting, "We’re thrilled to welcome Adam Zampa in RCB colours. He replaces Kane Richardson. Let’s #PlayBold Adam Zampa. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers."

RCB added, "The RCB family is excited for Kane and his wife who are expecting the birth of their first child and respect his decision to pull out of the tournament."

Zampa, who previously played for Rising Pune Super Giants and took 19 wickets in 11 appearances, had gone unsold in the December auction after setting himself a base price of INR 1.5 crores. He will now join the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Pawan Negi to boost the RCB spin attack.

