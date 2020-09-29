IPL 2020 | AB de Villiers keeping wickets lends balance to RCB: Washington Sundar

Image Source : @RCBTWEETS AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Washington Sundar is in awe of his superstar teammate AB de Villiers and feels that the South African swashbuckler's legendary ability to perform multiple tasks, including wicket-keeping, lend balance to the IPL side.

De Villiers kept wickets in RCB's win over defending champions Mumbai Indians here on Monday, taking the keeping gloves from an off-colour Josh Philippe. He also smashed a 24-ball half century to grab the man of the match honours.

After the game, Sundar wondered if there is any job in the world that de Villiers cannot do.

"Tell me one thing that he cannot do, whatever the team needs him to do he will do, he will be more than happy to do and he has been doing that for so many years for RCB," Sundar said of the 36-year-old star, who has retired from international cricket.

"It adds a lot of balance and he behind the wickets also gives bowlers a lot of thought process and he adds a lot of value to the team," he added.

Speaking about Monday's match, Sundar said pacer Navdeep Saini conceding just seven runs in the Super Over was a reflection of his tough character.

After the match was tied courtesy blistering half centuries by Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard, Saini managed to bowl an economical Super Over, conceding seven runs, chased effortlessely by RCB to script a memorable win.

"He (Saini) has been amazing not just this year but the last couple of years also. He has been very good and he is going from strength to strength and growing as well," Sundar said.

"He did the same thing with the Indian team also, to be able to bowl such a 19th over with two set batsmen, and when Hardik (Pandya) and Pollard are at the crease in the Super Over, to be able to give just seven runs is amazing.

"It shows so much character and how much he has got that hunger (to succeed), so much credit should go to him," added the spinner.

In a game where over 400 runs were scored, Sundar returned with tidy figures of 1/12 and sounded pleased with his performance.

"I did some planning coming to this game and I was happy that I was given this role, and I enjoy bowling in power-play. It is all the more fun when two great batsmen are playing and when you have got two fielders outside the circle.

"(I am) very glad that the captain has got so much confidence (for me)," he said.

However, according to Sundar, the challenge will be to keep delivering throughout the tournament.

"I should be able to do this and win games for RCB," he said.

