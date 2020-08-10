Aaron Finch could play the role of vice-captain to Virat Kohli in IPL 2020, feels Brett Lee

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RCB skipper Virat Kohli

Former Australia cricketer Brett Lee feels that Royal Challengers Bangalore needs to take the captaincy pressure off Virat Kohli in a bid to succeed and that the presence of Aaraon Finch as vice-captain will only help Kohli's cause.

RCB are among the few franchises yet to win an IPL trophy. Kohli himself has been leading the side since 2013. RCB has reached the final on two ocassions in their last 12 seasons, 2016 being the last, and has since slumped low finishing at the bottom end in each of their last three seasons.

"I just want Kohli to go out there and enjoy his cricket, take all the pressure off himself as a captain and player," Lee said in the latest episode of Star Sports' Cricket Connected chat show.

RCB has been bolstered by the addition of Finch, Chris Morris and Dale Steyn ahead of the 13th season and will be raring to make an impact in IPL 2020 which will be played in the UAE starting September 19.

"Because he is so good at that level, I think sometimes with all the pressure going around in the team, people are failing, he tries to get all the players on his back and tries to carry them," Lee further explained. "All the RCB squad should help out in taking all the pressure off Kohli."

"I think Aaron Finch could play the role of vice-captain to Virat Kohli," Lee added.

