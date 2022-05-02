IPL 2022: With Dhoni back as captain, here's how CSK can qualify for the playoffs

Follow us on Image Source : IPL CSK are not only required to win all their remaining games, but they will also have to win them by big margins to strengthen their NRR

Chennai Super Kings finally showed up in the match against SRH as the team we have come to know all these seasons. It was absolute carnage from Gaikwad and Conway as they stitched together a massive opening partnership of 182 runs. Ruturaj finished on a brilliantly made 99, and Conway went back with 85 runs against his name.

Although the game against SRH proved to be a welcome win for the Kings, they are still languishing at the 9th place on the points table. With just 3 wins in 9 games, it is going to take a monumental effort from the yellow army to make it to the playoffs.

They have 5 games left with them. It is against RCB, DC, MI, GT, and RR. GT and RR are in red hot form. RCB, DC and MI can upset any team on their day. So, it isn't going to be easy.

They will have to win all their remaining matches. But that's not all, they are behind in the run-rate game too. Their NRR is currently at -0.407. They are not only required to win all these games, but they will also have to win them by big margins to strengthen their NRR.

The maximum they can reach are 16 points. Here's another catch, and potentially the worst one. Even if they manage to win all these game by good margins, there are teams like DC, SRH, and RCB who will have to lose their games.

Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rajasthan Royals will come up against CSK once, but SRH won't. So, if SRH manage to win even 4 out of their remaining 5 games, they will end up with 18 points.

Things can go bad for RR also, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. So, if CSK wants to qualify, they will have to do two things. Perform and pray.