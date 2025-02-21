International Masters League 2025: Where To Watch, Schedule, Squads, Telecast, Live Streaming

The International Masters League 2025 will begin on February 22 with India taking on Sri Lanka at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Several marquee cricket legends, including Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen, Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis, Jonty Rhodes and Eoin Morgan among others have signed for the tournament, which will be played across three venues - Navi Mumbai, Vadodara and Raipur.
A total of 15 matches will be taking place in the league stage, followed by the two semi-finals, on March 13 and 14 respectively, followed by the final on March 16 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.
International Masters League 2025: Full Squads
Australia Masters
Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Dan Christian, Shane Watson (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Peter Nevill (wk), Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin, Bryce McGain, James Pattinson, Jason Krejza, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty
India Masters
Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar
West Indies Masters
Brian Lara (c), Chris Gayle, Kirk Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Narsingh Deonarine, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Denesh Ramdin (wk), William Perkins (wk), Fidel Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Ravi Rampaul, Sulieman Benn, Tino Best
England Masters
Eoin Morgan (c), Ian Bell, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Maddy, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Tim Bresnan, Phil Mustard (wk), Tim Ambrose (wk), Boyd Rankin, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Steven Finn, Stuart Meaker
South Africa Masters
Alviro Petersen, Farhaan Behardien, Hashim Amla, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes, Jacques Kallis, JP Duminy, Vernon Philander, Dane Vilas (wk), Morne van Wyk (wk), Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala
Sri Lanka Masters
Asela Gunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Upul Tharanga, Ashan Priyanjan, Chaturanga de Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilruwan Perera, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kumar Sangakkara (c) & (wk), Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal
International Masters League 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Place
|Feb 22
|India vs Sri Lanka
|Navi Mumbai
|Feb 24
|West Indies vs Australia
|Navi Mumbai
|Feb 25
|India vs England
|Navi Mumbai
|Feb 26
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Navi Mumbai
|Feb 27
|West Indies vs England
|Navi Mumbai
|Feb 28
|Sri Lanka vs Australia
|Vadodara
|March 1
|India vs South Africa
|Vadodara
|March 3
|South Africa vs England
|Vadodara
|March 5
|India vs Australia
|Vadodara
|March 6
|Sri Lanka vs West Indies
|Vadodara
|March 7
|Australia vs South Africa
|Vadodara
|March 8
|India vs West Indies
|Raipur
|March 10
|Sri Lanka vs England
|Raipur
|March 11
|West Indies vs South Africa
|Raipur
|March 12
|England vs Australia
|Raipur
|March 13
|Semi-final 1
|Raipur
|March 14
|Semi-final 2
|Raipur
|March 16
|Final
|Raipur
International Masters League 2025 Where to Watch on TV
Colors Cineplex and Colors Cineplex Superhits will broadcast the tournament live.
International Masters League 2025 Where to Watch online
Fans can watch the International Masters League 2025 on JioHotstar.