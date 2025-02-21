International Masters League 2025: Where To Watch, Schedule, Squads, Telecast, Live Streaming The 2025 edition of the International Masters League 2025 will begin on February 22 with India taking on Sri Lanka. A total of six teams are participating in the tournament, with the final slated to take place on March 16 in Raipur.

The International Masters League 2025 will begin on February 22 with India taking on Sri Lanka at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Several marquee cricket legends, including Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen, Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis, Jonty Rhodes and Eoin Morgan among others have signed for the tournament, which will be played across three venues - Navi Mumbai, Vadodara and Raipur.

A total of 15 matches will be taking place in the league stage, followed by the two semi-finals, on March 13 and 14 respectively, followed by the final on March 16 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

International Masters League 2025: Full Squads

Australia Masters

Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Dan Christian, Shane Watson (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Peter Nevill (wk), Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin, Bryce McGain, James Pattinson, Jason Krejza, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty

India Masters

Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar

West Indies Masters

Brian Lara (c), Chris Gayle, Kirk Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Narsingh Deonarine, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Denesh Ramdin (wk), William Perkins (wk), Fidel Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Ravi Rampaul, Sulieman Benn, Tino Best

England Masters

Eoin Morgan (c), Ian Bell, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Maddy, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Tim Bresnan, Phil Mustard (wk), Tim Ambrose (wk), Boyd Rankin, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Steven Finn, Stuart Meaker

South Africa Masters

Alviro Petersen, Farhaan Behardien, Hashim Amla, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes, Jacques Kallis, JP Duminy, Vernon Philander, Dane Vilas (wk), Morne van Wyk (wk), Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala

Sri Lanka Masters

Asela Gunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Upul Tharanga, Ashan Priyanjan, Chaturanga de Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilruwan Perera, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kumar Sangakkara (c) & (wk), Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal

International Masters League 2025 Schedule

Date Match Place Feb 22 India vs Sri Lanka Navi Mumbai Feb 24 West Indies vs Australia Navi Mumbai Feb 25 India vs England Navi Mumbai Feb 26 South Africa vs Sri Lanka Navi Mumbai Feb 27 West Indies vs England Navi Mumbai Feb 28 Sri Lanka vs Australia Vadodara March 1 India vs South Africa Vadodara March 3 South Africa vs England Vadodara March 5 India vs Australia Vadodara March 6 Sri Lanka vs West Indies Vadodara March 7 Australia vs South Africa Vadodara March 8 India vs West Indies Raipur March 10 Sri Lanka vs England Raipur March 11 West Indies vs South Africa Raipur March 12 England vs Australia Raipur March 13 Semi-final 1 Raipur March 14 Semi-final 2 Raipur March 16 Final Raipur

International Masters League 2025 Where to Watch on TV

Colors Cineplex and Colors Cineplex Superhits will broadcast the tournament live.

International Masters League 2025 Where to Watch online

Fans can watch the International Masters League 2025 on JioHotstar.