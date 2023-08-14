'Instead of making silly statements..': Former India cricketer lashes out at Hardik Pandya and team India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Venkatesh Prasad

Team India lost the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies by eight wickets to concede their first T20I series since 2021. This is also their first series loss to the West Indies in 17 years. The Caribbean side chased down 170 runs in just 18 overs without much fuss with Brandon King smashing an unbeaten 85. This series loss has not gone down well with several cricket experts and former cricketers and one of them is Venkatesh Prasad.

In recent times, he has been extremely critical about team India's performance and yet again, he didn't mince words after the series loss against the West Indies. He called the Men in Blue a 'very ordinary limited-overs side' and hoped that proper introspection is done instead of silly statements.

"India has been a very very ordinary limited overs side for sometime now. They have been humbled by a West Indies side that failed to qualify for the T20 WC few months back. We had also lost to Ban in the ODI series. Hope they introspect instead of making silly statements," Prasad wrote on his official Twitter handle after the series loss. "Not just 50 overs, West Indies had failed to qualify for the T20 World cup last Oct- Nov as well. It pains to see India perform poorly and brush it under the carpet, under the garb of process. That hunger, fire is missing and we live in an illusion," Prasad further wrote.

He also called out the use of the word 'process' which MS Dhoni used to do a lot. But Prasad also pointed out that there was consistency in selection during Dhoni's captaincy tenure but words like process are misused now. "They are responsible for the debacle and need to be accountable. Process and such words are misused now. MS meant it, guys now just use the word. There is no consistency in selection, random stuff happening too much," the former India cricketer wrote.

