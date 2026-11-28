Day 2 of the ongoing second Test between India and New Zealand saw the hosts pick up right where they left off. Day 1 ended with New Zealand on a score of 246/5, and the side put in a good show with the bat. Tom Blundell continued his performance from the opening day and amassed 89 runs to his name in 211 deliveries putting in an excellent display of cricket.

Furthermore, Nathan Smith added 26 runs to his name, with Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry scoring 19 runs each, as the Black Caps posted a total of 356 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for India, Akash Deep was the highest wicket taker with five wickets to his name. Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar took two wickets each with Washington Sundar striking once as well.

As the Indian team came out to bat, the side got off to a horrid start to the innings, as Yashasvi Jaiswal was sent packing in the first over of the innings itself as Matt Henry bowled a brilliant inswinger. After the early dismissal, KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal attempted to stabilise the innings and scored 25 and 21 runs, respectively.

Furthermore, things went from bad to worse as Shubman Gill departed on a score of 17 runs with Rishabh Pant only scoring 23 runs to his name. Additionally, Washington Sundar departed on the last delivery of the day on a score of 10 runs.

By the end of Day 2, India’s score read 116/6. As for New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy took two wickets each with Matt Henry and Nathan Smith taking one each.

India need to stay resilient ahead of Day 3

With Day 3 of the clash right around the corner, the Indian team is in deep trouble, with just four wickets in hand and trailing by 240 runs; a lot will depend on the performance of Dhruv Jurel in the clash. The rest of the batters will look to give support to Jurel so India can put up a fighting total ahead of the second innings.

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