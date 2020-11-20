Friday, November 20, 2020
     
Inside MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi's birthday bash in Dubai with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik and others

Sania Mirza shared a picture with Sakshi and MS Dhoni on the occasion, which also included her husband Shoaib Malik and Sania's sister, Anam Mirza.

New Delhi Published on: November 20, 2020 10:52 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Sakshi Dhoni celebrated her birthday in grand fashion on Thursday as she hosted a party in Dubai alongside husband Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sakshi celebrated her 32nd birthday with family and friends, and took to social media to share a number of pictures from the bash.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza shared a picture with Sakshi and MS Dhoni on the occasion, which also included her husband Shoaib Malik and Sania's sister, Anam Mirza.

Sania captioned the picture, "Fun times."

Image Source : @SANIAMIRZA

Singer Rahul Vaidya also attended Sakshi Dhoni's birthday celebration in Dubai, and he took to Instagram to share the picture with Sakshi and MS Dhoni.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma also attended the party. 

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Sakshi also shared the picture with MS Dhoni on her official social media profile, as both posed for the camera.

