Inside MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi's birthday bash in Dubai with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik and others

Sakshi Dhoni celebrated her birthday in grand fashion on Thursday as she hosted a party in Dubai alongside husband Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sakshi celebrated her 32nd birthday with family and friends, and took to social media to share a number of pictures from the bash.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza shared a picture with Sakshi and MS Dhoni on the occasion, which also included her husband Shoaib Malik and Sania's sister, Anam Mirza.

Sania captioned the picture, "Fun times."

Singer Rahul Vaidya also attended Sakshi Dhoni's birthday celebration in Dubai, and he took to Instagram to share the picture with Sakshi and MS Dhoni.

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma also attended the party.

Sakshi also shared the picture with MS Dhoni on her official social media profile, as both posed for the camera.