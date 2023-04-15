Injury woes continue in IPL 2023: LSG name replacement for injured player ahead of PBKS clash

Follow us on Image Source : AP Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants are scheduled to face Punjab Kings in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday (April 15). Ahead of the encounter, the team has been dealt with a blow as a member of their squad, Mayank Yadav has been ruled out of the tournament. He was picked up by the franchise for his base price of INR 20 lakh in the IPL mega auction ahead of 2022 edition. Mayank was a part of the bowling attack of LSG who didn't get any chance to play for the team during his stint. Meanwhile, LSG have named Arpit Guleria as his replacement for the rest of the season.

He has joined the team at his base price of INR 20 lakh. Arpit plays for Services in domestic cricket and has featured in 15 first-class matches, 12 List A matches and has accounted for 44 and 11 wickets respectively. The 26-year-old is from Himachal Pradesh and is yet to play a T20 game in his career. However, Arpit will be keen on picking the brains of some of the best in the business in the LSG camp.

LSG going strong in IPL 2023

Meanwhile, LSG, led by KL Rahul, are in good position in IPL 2023 at the moment. They have won three out of four matches thus far and are sitting pretty at the second position in the points table. Their skipper KL Rahul is yet to hit top form but rest of the players like Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran have carried the team so far while the bowling attack has also stepped up big time this season. It will be interesting to see if the team manages to make it to the top two of the tournament this time around after getting knocked out in the Eliminator in IPL 2022.

