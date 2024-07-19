Injuries to Sophie Molineux, Grace Harris jeopardise Australia's T20 World Cup defence

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Grace Harris (left) and Sophie Molineux (right).

Australia's spin-bowling allrounder Sophie Molineux has been sidelined for up to eight weeks with a fractured rib and is now in a race against time to regain fitness ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in September.

The injury to Molineux brought curtains on her participation in the fourth season of The Hundred. She was expected to join Manchester Originals for the tournament.

"Molineux suffered an acute rib fracture after being struck by a ball in the chest while batting last week," a statement by Cricket Australia revealed.

Notably, Molineux is not the only Aussie who is nursing an injury. She is joined by the power-hitting allrounder Grace Harris who has also been ruled out of The Hundred with an aggravation of a calf injury.

Harris' injury is a major blow to London Spirit. They have roped in Deepti Sharma of India as a replacement for Harris.

"Harris suffered an aggravation of a calf injury sustained in her preparation for The Hundred and the upcoming season. She is now working through a graduated rehabilitation and (a) return-to-play program," CA's statement read.

While Harris is likely to regain her fitness in time for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand ahead of the T20 World Cup, Molineux's chances look fairly grim at the moment.

The injury to Molineux can have a detrimental effect on Australia's T20 World Cup defence. The left-arm orthodox bowler is an asset to the team and a key part of their spin attack involving Alana King, Georgia Wareham and Ashleigh Gardner.

Molineux, 26, has represented Australia in 30 T20Is and snared 32 scalps in her career thus far. Her economy rate of 5.73 showcases that she has proved very hard to put away for the batters.

She has been replaced by her Aussie teammate and pacer Kim Garth at Manchester Originals.