Injured Sai Kishore to miss Buchi Babu Tournament, eyes Duleep Trophy return R Sai Kishore has been ruled out of the upcoming Buchi Babu tournament due to a hand injury. Pradosh Ranjan Paul will captain the team in his absence. The 28-year-old suffered the injury while playing a club game in Chennai.

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu captain R Sai Kishore has been ruled out of the upcoming Buchi Babu pre-season tournament due to a hand injury, which he sustained during a local club game in Chennai. The 28-year-old left-arm spinner, who is a key figure in Tamil Nadu's red-ball plans, is expected to recover in time for the Duleep Trophy, which begins in Bengaluru on August 28.

The injury occurred last Sunday while Kishore was attempting to stop a straight drive from M Shahrukh Khan during a first-division match at the Guru Nanak College ground. His absence is a significant blow to Tamil Nadu’s spin department ahead of the domestic season, with fellow left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram also sidelined and M Siddarth shifting teams due to personal commitments.

In the wake of Kishore’s unavailability, Pradosh Ranjan Paul has been named captain of the TNCA President's XI, with C Andre Siddarth appointed vice-captain. Paul was initially set to lead the TNCA XI, but a reshuffle sees Shahrukh Khan now take charge of that side instead.

Meanwhile, Kishore is part of the South Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy and is targeting a return when the team begins its campaign on September 4 at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He had recently warmed up for the domestic season by playing county cricket in England, picking up 11 wickets in two matches for Surrey, including a five-wicket haul against Durham.

Promising young talents RS Ambrish and D Deepesh, both of whom featured for India Under-19s in England, have been named in the two Tamil Nadu squads for the Buchi Babu tournament. The TNCA XI will open their campaign against a strong Mumbai side featuring Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, and Musheer Khan on August 18 at the Gojan ground near Chennai.

Squads

TNCA President's XI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul (capt), C Andre Siddarth (vice-capt), B Indrajith, Vijay Shankar, R Vimal Khumar, S Radhakrishnan, S Lokeshwar, G Ajitesh, J Hemchudeshan, RS Ambrish, CV Achyuth, H Trilok Nag, P Saravana Kumar, P Vidyuth and K Abhinav.

TNCA XI: M Shahrukh Khan (capt), Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (vice-capt), B Sachin, M Siddharth, Tushar Raheja, Kiran Karthikeyan, S Mohamed Ali, S Rithik Easwaran, SR Athish, S Lakshay Jain, DT Chandrasekar, P Vignesh, R Sonu Yadav, D Deepesh, J Prem Kumar, A Esakkimuthu and TD Lokesh Raj