Injured Ravindra Jadeja posts first rehabilitation pic on Twitter, writes 'One step at a time'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ravindra Jadeja Rehabilitation Picture

Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday (September 14) evening posted a picture of his rehabilitation as he stepped forward on his way to recovery. Jadeja who was part of the Indian team for the Asia Cup got injured during the tournament as he slipped. After further scans, the all-rounder went under the knife and was ruled out of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup.

In a picture posted on Twitter, Jadeja wrote, "One step at a time" with an emoji. After spending time on the treatment table, he was seen back home while the Indian selectors announced the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. On Monday, the selectors made it clear that the versatile all-rounder won't make the Indian team and will instead spend time on the sidelines.

Not for the first time

Earlier in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Jadeja was forced to withdraw from the season at the midway point after picking up a rib injury.

Jadeja, who captained CSK in the first eight games, had a forgettable season as all he could manage was just 116 runs at an average of 20 in 10 games and only five wickets at an economy rate of 7.51.

Image Source : GETTYRavindra Jadeja injury

Axar Patel who was the standby for the Asia Cup was drafted into the Indian team for the showpiece event. Ravi Bishnoi was named as a standby for Team India.

The Rohit Sharma-led team will include Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel who missed out on the recently concluded Asia Cup. Bumrah was suffering from a back injury and Harshal, who had a side strain, had done an intense rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy the BCCI medical team has deemed them fit for the marquee series.

Full squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Latest Cricket News