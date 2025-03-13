Injured Rahul Dravid joins Rajasthan Royals camp ahead of IPL 2025 on crutches Rahul Dravid, as per a Rajasthan Royals statement, injured himself in Bengaluru but joined the Rajasthan Royals' camp to look after the proceedings ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL. Dravid returned to the franchise after a gap of 10 years, this time as a head coach.

Three injured players have already been ruled out and replaced before the start of the 2025 edition of the IPL but it's not any of the players, but the coach for the Rajasthan Royals who has been injured. Rahul Dravid involved himself in playing some cricket in his hometown Bengaluru but sustained an injury on his left foot. Dravid did join the Royals' camp on March 12 but on crutches.

"Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today in Jaipur," Rajasthan Royals said in a statement on Wednesday. The Royals shared a video on Wednesday with Dravid arriving at the Royals' camp on crutches. Dravid was carried around by a caddy and was involved in the proceedings with players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tushar Deshpande and Sandeep Sharma but his movement was naturally hampered.

However, with the likes of Shane Bond, Vikram Rathour and RR's Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara around, Dravid has enough and more help in the support staff.

Dravid returned to the IPL fold after eight long years and to the Royals after 10 years, following the conclusion of his India stint. Dravid's tenure ended with a T20 World Cup win last year for India and would hope to continue his Midas touch with the Royals.

Royals, who had Sangakkara in a duel role for the last few years decided to reduce his burden by appointing Dravid, who has been involved with the franchise in the past as a captain and a mentor. Even though the Royals will be without their enforcer Jos Buttler at the top, in Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer, the inaugural champions have got a quality top five with the bat and will need their bowlers to come to the party.

The Royals begin their IPL campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23, Sunday.