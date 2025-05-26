Injured Chahal likely to miss crunch MI clash for Punjab Kings, Jansen leaves camp ahead of WTC Final Punjab Kings' spin-bowling coach Sunil Joshi had mentioned that leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was nursing a small niggle and hence missed his side's previous clash against the Delhi Capitals. The Kings need to win on Monday to finish in the top two.

Jaipur:

Punjab Kings are likely to be without the services of experienced leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for their final league stage clash against the Mumbai Indians on Monday, May 26. Chahal, who missed his side's previous game in Jaipur against the Delhi Capitals due to a "small niggle" as per the spin-bowling coach Sunil Joshi, is set to be unavailable for crunch clash on Monday as well in the Pink City.

As per an ESPNCricinfo report, Chahal sustained a wrist injury and since the Punjab Kings have qualified for the playoffs, they don't want to risk it. However, the report mentioned that Punjab Kings were confident of Chahal's availability for the playoffs. Karnataka leggie Praveen Dubey, playing just his fifth match in the IPL, made his debut for Punjab Kings replacing Chahal against his former side Delhi Capitals.

Punjab Kings' bowling stocks will further be impacted with the departure of the South African pace-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen. Jansen left the team camp ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final and Kyle Jamieson is likely to be slotted in straightaway as Punjab Kings push for a top-two spot.

“One of our boys is leaving us tomorrow. Marco Jansen is off to the World Test Championship. Been a big part of our success up until here. You’ll be sadly missed. We’ve loved having you here mate,” PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting said during the team gathering as they bid goodbye to the tall seamer. PBKS will have to play around with their bowling attack as Gujarat Titans' back-to-back losses has given them a golden chance of finishing in the top two.

Despite scoring 206 runs in the last game against the Delhi Capitals, the Kings' bowling attack didn't look penetrative enough. Mumbai Indians are a formidable side and PBKS bowlers will have to bring their A game for Shreyas Iyer and Co to finish in the top two.