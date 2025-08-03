'Injection liya tha?': Shubman Gill's words on stump mic to Akash Deep signal another injury threat - WATCH Akash Deep, who missed out on the fourth Test due to a groin niggle, returned to the Indian line-up for the series decider at the Oval against England, but he didn't seem at his full fitness. Akash Deep took the big wicket of Harry Brook on Day 4 of the Oval Test.

London:

India's three-pronged pace attack was juiced out like sugarcane on Day 4 of the fifth and final Test against England in the series decider in a hope to bowl the visitors to a series-levelling win at the Oval. Washington Sundar was given a couple of overs in the middle when Harry Brook and Joe Root were going great guns and Ravindra Jadeja had a spell of four overs, but it was all on the pacers on a mostly overcast day to get the wickets.

Mohammed Siraj, the lion-hearted workhorse, was at it. Prasidh Krishna bowled long spells and so did Akash Deep, who was returning to India's line-up after missing the fourth Test at Old Trafford because of a groin niggle. On Day 4, however, Akash Deep didn't look at his 100 per cent as he fell a couple of times, to a cramp. But still the warrior in him kept running in, bowling over after over.

Between the overs, Indian captain Shubman Gill was heard asking Akash Deep on the stump mic if he had taken the injection. "Injection liya tha kya?" Gill asked Akash Deep. This was during the marathon 195-run partnership when Gill and Co were desperate to get a breakthrough and the captain needed his bowlers to give just one more spell, that one magic delivery to break the stand.

Brook slammed a 91-ball ton and Joe Root too got to his century. Akash Deep ended up dismissing Brook before Prasidh Krishna accounted for the wickets of Jacob Bethell and Root in consecutive overs to throw the game open a bit. Still, 35 runs are needed for England to win, with three wickets remaining and maybe four, if Chris Woakes comes out to bat.

Siraj has bowled 26 overs while Akash Deep has also clocked in 20, with Prasidh into his 23rd. It has been a tremendous effort from all three pacers, and India will hope that all of it comes to fruition in the form of a result.