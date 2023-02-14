IND-W vs WI-W, T20 World Cup, Live Streaming | When and where to watch India vs West Indies on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN/TWITTER India women's team celebrates

India Women are set to face team West Indies in their second match of the T20 World Cup campaign. While Team India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in their opening match of the mega event, West Indies suffered loss to the England Women's team by 7 wickets in their first game. The women in blue will want to keep their momentum. On the other hand, the West Indies women will want to make a comeback.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will India Women vs West Indies Women take place?

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and West Indies Women will be held on February 15, Wednesday.

Where will India Women vs West Indies Women take place?

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and West Indies Women will take place at Newlands, Cape Town.

When will India Women vs West Indies Women match start?

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and West Indies Women will start at 6:30 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 6 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India Women vs West Indies Women on TV?

Live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between India Women vs West Indies Women will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India Women vs West Indies Women online?

Live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between India Women vs West Indies Women will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Full Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar,

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne, Karishma Ramharack, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph

