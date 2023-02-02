IND-W vs SA-W Final T20I: South Africa Women thrash India by 5 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : ICC/TWITTER South Africa beat India

India women's team suffered loss to South African women's team in the final of the T20I tri-series on Thursday. After winning the toss and coming to bat first India managed to put a target of jus 110 runs. South Africa chased it with 2 overs to spare as they thrashed the women in blue by five wickets.

In the final T20I of the seven-match tri-series before the final, India had won three matches and South Africa had won two matches in order to make it to the summit clash. On the other hand, West Indies failed to register a single victory and was out of the contention to win the trophy.

"It will take two three days but it will get fine. You have to enjoy yourself whatever the situation and we did that. Plenty of positives in the series, we didnt get over the line but our bowlers bowled very well," India captain Harpanpreet Singh said.

"Thank you so much, super proud of the girls, just the momentum we needed going into the World Cup. Out an out a spinning wicket, playing in India again but an outstanding innings from Chloe," South Africa captain Sune Luus said.

The Indian women's team will aim to win the T20 World Cup title starting from the 10th of February with India locking horns with Pakistan in their opening match on the 12th of February.

Latest Cricket News