INDW vs PAKW, T20 World Cup, Live Streaming | When and where to watch India vs Pakistan on TV, online?

Well, it is almost time! India vs Pakistan is a rivalry that will never get old, and when the two teams meet, especially at World Cups, the hype gets unreal. India Women and Pakistan Women are set to go head to head in their respective campaign openers of the T20 World Cup 2023.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will India Women Women vs Pakistan Women take place?

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be held on February 12, Sunday.

Where will India Women Women vs Pakistan Women take place?

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women will take place at Newlands, Cape Town.

When will India Women Women vs Pakistan Women start?

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women will start at 6:30 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 6 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India Women Women vs Pakistan Women on TV?

Live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between India Women Women vs Pakistan Women match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India Women Women vs Pakistan Women online?

Live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between India Women Women vs Pakistan Women match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Full Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar,

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan

