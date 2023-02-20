INDW vs IREW: Pakistan's loss to Windies is India's gain, here's how Harmanpreet's team can reach semis of WC

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India are on door to reach the semis of the Women's T20 World Cup

INDW vs IREW: The Women's T20 World Cup 2023 has entered its last phase of the group stage. With two teams confirmed for the semifinals, there are still two places up for grabs in the marquee event in South Africa. India women are placed in Group B of the tournament alongside England, Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland. The Women in Blue are yet to make it to the final four. Meanwhile, here's how Harmanpreet Kaur's team can book the ticket to the knockouts.

India women lost the first chance to qualify for semis

The Indian women had a chance to reach the semifinals had they defeated England in their third match. But the loss resulted in India having one last chance to make it to the final four. The Women in Blue are still at the second spot in the table after their Saturday loss. However, India were mathematically slightly dependent on Pakistan's results before Pakistan vs West Indies game on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur leads India

Pakistan's loss is India's gain, how can India reach in semis?

Before their third match against West Indies on Sunday, Pakistan had won 1 out of 2 matches. Had they defeated West Indies and then England, they would have been at three wins, equal to where India can get after losing to England on Saturday. But Pakistan's loss made England reach the knockouts and also helped the Indian women. Pakistan women now have 1 win from 3 games and stand on fourth, behind West Indies, who have 2 wins from 4 games. This means, the Indian women now only need a win in their final match against Ireland to confirm their ticket to the knockouts, regardless of what Pakistan vs England outcome will be.

Notably, India can still qualify for the semis if they lose to Ireland but that will again make them dependent on Pakistan vs England result and their NRR with West Indies. The Windies have an outside chance for the semis but would need England to beat Pakistan and India to lose big against Ireland to take the second spot. India have their fate completely in their own hands as they had in the previous match against England. A win will do it for Harmanpreet Kaur's team.

Can India avoid Australia?

Meanwhile, there is also a thought about whether India can avoid Australia in the semis or not. Australia have booked their ticket on the top spot in Group A and will face second placed team from Group B. As it looks, India will reach on second and face Australia in the semis, which every team want to avoid until the final. But India can still avoid the five-time champions.

If India win against Ireland by a good margin and England lose against Pakistan, India will top Group B and avoid facing Australia. The other team in Group A to reach the semis is not yet determined with New Zealand, Sri Lanka and South Africa, being in a three-way battle for the one remaining place.

