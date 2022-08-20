INDW vs ENGW: Squad announced for England tour, Jhulan Goswami returns

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The BCCI announces Indian women's cricket team for England tour next month

INDW vs ENGW: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced a 17-member-women's squad for the upcoming England tour. Harmanpreet Kaur and co. will tour England for their limited-overs series which includes 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs. Fresh off their exploits in the Commonwealth Games 2022, which recently concluded in Birmingham, the Indian women's team will want to continue with their dominant run and put up a great show when they start with their series against England.

Express pacer Jhulan Goswami marks her return to the Indian setup. On the other hand, Kiran Navgire who had been impressive in the women's T20 challenge has earned her maiden India call-up. The Indian team will tour England for two weeks and will compete in six white-ball matches. Jhulan Goswami who will turn 40 within three months, played her last One Day International against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup that was held in New Zealand earlier this year. Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj bowed out of international cricket after the World Cup, whereas Goswami, who was constantly plagued by injury issues missed out on the Sri Lanka series. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team India had toured Sri Lanka before the Commonwealth Games cricket challenge series.

On the other hand, Yastika Bhatia has successfully retained her place in the ODI setup. Courtesy of her fabulous performance in the women's T20 challenge, the selectors have extended a maiden India call-up to attacking batter Kiran Navgire. The Maharashtra-based cricketer represents Nagaland in the domestic tournaments. Navgire had impressed everybody when she played for Velocity and scored a swashbuckling 69 off 34 deliveries against Trailblazers. When combined with Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh, Navgire can add a new dimension to India's attacking gameplay.

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbineni Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (WK), K.P. Navgire.

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues.

