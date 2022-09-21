INDW vs ENGW, 2nd ODI LIVE STREAMING: Harmanpreet Kaur and co. all set to break 23-year-old record | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England Women take on India Women in the second ODI of the series

Highlights India had won the first ODI of the series

Team India leads the series by 1-0

INDW vs ENGW, 2nd ODI LIVE STREAMING: The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team will take on England Women in the second ODI of the series on September 21, 2022. The Indian team as of now is placed in the series very comfortably with a lead of 1-0. The women in blue have a golden opportunity of winning an ODI series in England at their disposal. This is Indian stalwart Jhulan Goswami's last series and the Indian team will want to make it even more memorable for her by winning it.

The Indian women's team had last won a 50-over series in the year 1999. It has been 23 years since then and they haven't been able to replicate that performance. The Indian women's team had inflicted a series defeat on England women by a margin of 2-1. When Harmanpreet Kaur and co. take the field against England on September 21, 2022, they will be in with a chance of creating history, once again.

ALSO READ | England women all set to battle it out to stay alive

Here is when and how the match can be watched:

When will the second ODI be played?

The second ODI will be played on September 21, 2022

What is the venue for the second ODI?

The second ODI will be played at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

When will the second ODI start?

The match will start at 5:30 PM IST

Which channel will telecast the second ODI?

The second ODI will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network

Which application will live stream the second ODI?

The second ODI can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV application

What are the squads for the two teams?

England Women Squad: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w/c), Tammy Beaumont, Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong, Alice Davidson Richards, Freya Davies, Emma Lamb

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Meghna Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol

Latest Cricket News