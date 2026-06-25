INDW vs BANW, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score: India to face Bangladesh in must-win game for semis

MANCHESTER:

The Indian women's cricket team, led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, will face Bangladesh in their fourth game at the ongoing T20I World Cup 2026. The match, which will start around 7 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

The match is virtually a must-win game for the Women in Blue because if they lose, then their chances of qualify for the semifinals of the tournament will become difficult. Even if the team win this clash, they will have to register a victory against Australia, which will be their last league game.

The Indian team had started their campaign on a bright note, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by a margin of 64 runs. The team's performance improved further against the Netherlands, who were defeated by a humongous 95-run margin. However, Kaur's side lost their third league game against South Africa by six wickets, which has made their chances of qualifying for the semis difficult.

As of now, the Women in Blue have four points from three games with a net run rate of +2.511. They need to win their remaining games against Bangladesh and Australia to qualify for the knockout stage. But even that wouldn't seal their spot, as the Indian team would need Australia and South Africa to lose one of their remaining games.

Full squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Nandini Sharma and Shree Charani.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c&wk), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter (wk), Juairiya Firdous (wk), Sobhana Mostary, Tej Nehar, Sharmin Akhter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla and Sultana Khatun.