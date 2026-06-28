INDW vs AUSW Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Cricket Score: India face mighty Aussies in fight for semis

New Delhi:

India face a must-win encounter against six-time champions Australia in their final Group A match of the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday, with a semifinal berth hanging in the balance. Harmanpreet Kaur's side has six points from four matches, while Australia remain unbeaten with eight. Earlier in the day, South Africa defeated Bangladesh at Lord's to provisionally take the second place from India.

With South Africa beating Bangladesh, India need a victory over Australia to secure a place in the last four. India's campaign has been a mixed bag, marked by flashes of brilliance and costly lapses. After concerns over the opening combination early in the tournament, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have rediscovered their rhythm at the top. However, the middle order, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues, has struggled to deliver consistently when the team has needed stability.

Fielding has emerged as India's biggest concern. They have dropped six catches across the last two matches, including four against Bangladesh, while similar errors proved expensive in the defeat to South Africa. Such lapses are unlikely to be forgiven against a clinical Australian side that has looked dominant throughout the tournament. With no room for error, India must produce their most complete performance yet if they hope to keep their World Cup campaign alive and book a place in the semifinals.

Match Scorecard