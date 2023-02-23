INDW vs AUSW Women's T20 WC: Harmanpreet Kaur wins battle against time as India's captain takes field vs AUS

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harmanpreet leads India in semifinal

INDW vs AUSW Women's T20 World Cup: India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the battle against time as she has recovered to be a match fit for India's do-or-die semifinal clash against Australia. Kaur's participation comes as a big boost for the Indian team, who are looking to go past the title favourites in the tournament. Meanwhile, Vastrakar has been ruled out of the semifinal clash due to an upper respiratory tract infection.

Kaur's availability came under threat when she reports came out that she suffered a fever and visited a hospital. According to reports, the duo were admitted to a local hospital on the eve of the match due to illness and were discharged in the evening. The Women in Blue hope they will be available but the final call will be taken ahead of the match.

Three years ago, India and Australia met in a high-voltage T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. Coming into that match, India defeated the Aussies in a group stage and the showdown clash was also expected to be a thrilling contest. However, the Aussies were way too good when it mattered the most and thrashed India by 85 runs to claim their 5th Women's T20 World Cup. Come Thursday, India women would want to overturn the outcome of their previous T20 World Cup meet.

