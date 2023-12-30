IND-W vs AUS-W: Richa Ghosh, Deepti's brilliant efforts go in vain as Australia win humdinger to clinch series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Alyssa Healy and Harmanpreeyt Kaur.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma's heroic efforts went in vain as the Australian women's team defeated the Indian side in a humdinger second ODI of the three-match series in Mumbai. The Aussies held their nerves to choke India despite making errors in fielding to defend 258 and win by 3 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. With this win, the Aussies have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 with one game to go and have already clinched the series.

In a match that was not a perfect one for both of these teams, ended to be a thrilling contest getting decided in the final over of the 100-over game. The Women in Blue ran Australia for money and came agonisingly close only to end up on the wrong end.

The hosts needed 19 runs from the final two overs and were at 240/7 with Deepti Sharma and Harleen Deol in the middle. However, Ashleigh Gardner bowled a terrific three-run 49th over and picked Harleen to send India 8 down before Annabel Sutherland managed to defend 16 off the final over.

Richa, Deepti's efforts in vain

Richa Ghosh and Deepti's efforts went in vain despite some brilliant performances by the duo. Richa Ghosh amassed 96 runs in the chase and was seen struggling with cramps in the latter part of her innings. However, she kept batting in her bid to see India over the line. Deepti took a five-wicket haul in the first innings and became the first from Asia to scalp a fifer against Australia in women's ODIs.

More to follow...

