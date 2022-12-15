INDW vs AUSW: India missing bowling coach but our bowlers are taking charge says Harmanpreet

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harmanpreet Kaur

The Indian women's team lost their third game of the five-match T20I against Australia, giving Australia a lead of 2-1. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that their team is missing their bowling coach but she is pleased with the way bowlers are stepping up and taking charge of the situation.

India doesn't have a full-time bowling coach as Ramesh Powar was moved to National Cricket Academy (NCA) and Hrishikesh Kanitkar was named the batting coach of the side two months before the T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Playing Australia is part of the team's preparation for the T20 showpiece. India won the second T20 via Super Over but lost the third game by 21 runs on Wednesday.

"I know we are missing a bowling coach but our bowlers are taking charge," Harmanpreet said in the post-match press conference.

"They are participants in the meetings. They have full responsibility and today (it was) all their plans and they were leading the way, I was just supporting them in the middle."

India conceded more than 170 runs in each of the last three T20s.

Medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar's injury ahead of the Australia series has only added to the team's woes.

"(We are missing) Pooja for sure. On these tracks you need a medium pacer," Harmanpreet said.

"Definitely when you bowl back-to-back spin bowling, it allows opposition batters to settle easily. We are definitely missing Pooja because she has the experience of death-overs bowling. We tried Meghna in the first two games but it didn't click."

In Pooja's absence, Renuka Singh, who has played 30 internationals since making her debut just over a year ago, is leading the pace attack.

"Renuka has the experience because she has done well in the past six-seven months and has got good results. Whenever we set plans for pace bowlers she takes the lead and our video analysts give us a lot of information," Harmanpreet said

