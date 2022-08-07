INDW vs AUSW, Gold Medal Match, CWG 2022, Live Streaming Details: When, where and how to watch

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team India will take on Australia in the gold medal match on Sunday at Edgbaston.

The much-anticipated final of women's cricket will be played on August 7 between India and Australia. Both teams will be out there to make history as the first women's cricket team to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Before we dive deep into the action, here are the live streaming details of the match.

When will the Final between India and Australia be played?

The match will be played on August 7, 2022.

What is the venue for the match?

The contest will be played out at Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

When will the first ball be bowled?

The first ball of the match will be bowled at 9.30 pm IST, and the toss will take place at 9.00 pm IST.

Where will the match be broadcasted?

The match will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Six in English, and also on DD sports with both English and Hindi commentary

Which application will stream the match live?

The match will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Taniyaa Bhatia (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Annabel Sutherland

