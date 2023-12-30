Deepti Sharma breaks 41-year-old feat, becomes first Asian to register massive record against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh.

IND W vs AUS W: Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has achieved what no Asian player has ever managed to do so against Australia. Deepti, who has been a stand-out all-rounder for India, is leaving no stone unturned in making this series a memorable one for her. She recently scored a match-turning 78 in India's historic Test win over the Aussies. Now, she has achieved a historic milestone.

Deepti has become the first player from Asia to register a five-wicket haul against Australia in ODIs. She took a brilliant fifer in the India vs Australia 2nd ODI at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai when she ended with the figures of 5/38. Overall, she becomes just the sixth player in the world to take a fifer against Australian women in the 50-over format.

Before Deepti, India's Sandra Braganza had the best figures against the Aussies. That game was in the ODI World Cup 1982 when the Aussies faced an International XI Women's team. Braganza picked up 4/24 which was until now the best figures by an Asian player against Australia in a women's ODI.

Best figures by Asian bowlers vs AUS in ODIs:

Deepti Sharma (India) - 5/38

Sandra Braganza (India) - 4/24

Nooshin Al Khadeer (India) - 4/41

Rumeli Dhar (India) - 4/53

Jhulan Goswami (India) - 3/6

Shashi Gupta (India) - 3/19

Deepti's historic fifer came just in time

Deepti's historic five-for came just in time with two of her wickets coming in her final over. She got Georgia Wareham on the first ball of her final over as the visitors went 7 down for 216 at 45.1. Deepti trapped Alana King LBW on the next ball but the decision was overturned on review as it was missing the leg stump on hitting. However, she got her fifer on the fifth delivery when she caught and bowled Annabel Sutherland.

India dropped several chances on the field yet again which helped the Aussies play the complete 50 overs, helping them score 259. The Women in Blue were not good on the field in the first ODI too, in which they lost by 8 wickets

