INDW vs AUSW 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score: World champions India take field against mighty Aussies

New Delhi:

Reigning ODI champions India return to 50-over cricket for the first time since lifting the World Cup a few months ago, as they face Australia in the opening match of a three-game series at the iconic The Gabba on Tuesday. The contest marks the two sides’ first ODI meeting since India’s memorable semifinal triumph over the mighty Aussies en route to their historic title win. The spotlight will firmly be on Alyssa Healy, who is set to play her final ODI series before bringing down the curtain on her career after a one-off Test against India. Healy returns to lead Australia after missing the recent T20I leg, which India clinched 2-1, sealing the decider in Adelaide by 17 runs. That defeat was Australia’s first bilateral series loss since 2017, underlining India’s growing dominance.

India, brimming with confidence, have refreshed their squad. Kashvee Gautam, Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal come in for Arundhati Reddy, Bharti Fulmali and Shreyanka Patil, with Rawal earning a late ODI call-up after recovering from an ankle injury. The changes reflect a side balancing stability with transition. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana made it clear that India’s ambitions stretch far beyond a single series. After the T20I triumph, she emphasised the team’s desire to dominate world cricket consistently, regardless of venue or opposition. "Beating Australia in Australia is something really special. We will move on to the ODI series. We are on the verge of a transition where we want to dominate world cricket. And whoever we beat, wherever we beat, that doesn't matter. We just want to be consistent in beating them and being at the top," Mandhana had said.