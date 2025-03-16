Advertisement
  4. INDM vs WIM International Masters League T20 live score: West Indies win toss, India asked to bowl

INDM vs WIM International Masters League T20 live score: Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters face Brian Lara-led West Indies Masters in the final of IMLT20. India defeated Australia Masters in the semifinal, while the Windies defeated Sri Lanka in their semifinal outing.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
New Delhi

INDM vs WIM International Masters League T20 live score: Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters lock horns against Brian Lara-led West Indies Masters in the final of the International Masters League T20. Two strong teams face each other as the title of the inaugural edition of IMLT20 is up for grabs at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

The Indian team defeated Australia Masters in the semifinal as they made light work of the Aussies. After posting 220 batting first, the Sachin-led team bowled Shane Watson's Aussie team for 126 to win the match by 94 runs. The Windies come into the final after their nail-biting six-run win over Sri Lanka in the semifinal. Follow for the latest updates on the final between India Masters and West Indies Masters.

Live updates :INDM vs WIM International Masters League T20 latest updates

  • 7:06 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    INDM vs WIM IMLT20 final live: Two Playing XIs

    India Masters and West Indies Masters are going with the same teams. No changes from their semifinal wins.

    West Indies Masters (Playing XI): Dwayne Smith, William Perkins, Lendl Simmons, Brian Lara(c), Chadwick Walton, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ashley Nurse, Tino Best, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Ravi Rampaul

    India Masters (Playing XI): Ambati Rayudu(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Pawan Negi, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Vinay Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Dhawal Kulkarni

  • 7:04 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    INDM vs WIM IMLT20 final live: India asked to bowl first

    West Indies captain Brian Lara has won the toss, and he has opted to bat first. India will be bowling in the final first.

  • 7:00 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    INDM vs WIM IMLT20 final live: The final time!!

    It's the time for the final. Sachin vs Lara for one more time in IMLT20.

  • 6:54 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    INDM vs WIM IMLT20 final live: Toss coming up!!

    The toss is not much far away from now. The two captains are set to enter the field for the flip of the coin.

  • 6:53 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    INDM vs WIM IMLT20 final live: No Indian centurion till now!

    Indian batters have been doing great in the tournament. But surprisingly, none of the Indian batters have hit a hundred so far. Five players have hit tons, but no one from India. Will someone do it today?

  • 6:46 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    INDM vs WIM IMLT20 final live: West Indies' road to the final!!

    West Indies finished fourth in the group, winning three and losing two of their matches. They lost to India and Sri Lanka in the league and defeated Sri Lanka in the semifinal to setup a meeting with India. Will they beat the other team that defeated them in the group and lift the IMLT20 title?

  • 6:36 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    INDM vs WIM IMLT20 final live: India's Road to the final!!

    India have been a dominant force in the International Masters League T20. They have worked with great cohesion in the batting and the bowling departments, which has seen them boss this tournament. They finished in second place in the points table, with four wins in five matches. India lost only one game in the league phase and that came against Australia, whom the Indian team defeated in the semifinal

  • 6:26 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    INDM vs WIM IMLT20 final live: Sachin vs Lara once more!!

    It's a nostalgic moment for many cricket fans who watched cricket in the late 1990s and early 2000s as Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are up against each other in the IMLT20 2025 final. Sachin's India Masters and Lara's West Indies Masters go head-to-head for the title in the final of the inaugural edition of IMLT20. This shall be a cracker of a game. Stay tuned for all the updates on this one.

