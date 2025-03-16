INDM vs WIM International Masters League T20 live score: Sachin's India up against Lara's Windies in finalINDM vs WIM International Masters League T20 live score: Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters lock horns against Brian Lara-led West Indies Masters in the final of the International Masters League T20. Two strong teams face each other as the title of the inaugural edition of IMLT20 is up for grabs at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.
The Indian team defeated Australia Masters in the semifinal as they made light work of the Aussies. After posting 220 batting first, the Sachin-led team bowled Shane Watson's Aussie team for 126 to win the match by 94 runs. The Windies come into the final after their nail-biting six-run win over Sri Lanka in the semifinal. Follow for the latest updates on the final between India Masters and West Indies Masters.