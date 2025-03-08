India M vs West Indies M International Masters League T20 live score: West Indies opt to bowl

India M vs West Indies M International Masters League T20 live score: West Indies opt to bowlIndia Masters lock horns against West Indies Masters in game 12 of the ongoing International Masters League 2025. Thes likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara, and many more big names will be seen in action as India take on the West Indies. Both sides have assembled at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, and the Men in Blue will hope for a good performance once more.