  India M vs West Indies M International Masters League T20 live score: West Indies opt to bowl

The stage is set for game 12 of the International Masters League 2025. India Masters lock horns with the West Indies Masters in a high octane clash, and with several big names on either side, both teams will be hoping for a good result.

Chris Gayle and Sachin Tendulkar
Chris Gayle and Sachin Tendulkar Image Source : IML/X
Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
New Delhi

India Masters lock horns against West Indies Masters in game 12 of the ongoing International Masters League 2025. Thes likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara, and many more big names will be seen in action as India take on the West Indies. Both sides have assembled at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, and the Men in Blue will hope for a good performance once more. 

MATCH SCORECARD

 

Live updates :India M vs West Indies M International Masters League T20 live score: Tendulkar, Lara in action

  • 7:03 PM (IST)Mar 08, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss update!

    The West Indies Masters have won the toss and opted to bowl first. India Masters, coming in to bat will hope to put in a good performance and post a big total on the scoreboard.

  • 6:53 PM (IST)Mar 08, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our coverage of game 12 of the ongoing International Masters League. India Masters lock horns with West Indies in Raipur, and with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, and many more big names in the mix, the game promises to be a cracking encounter.

Top News

