  Live India Masters vs South Africa Masters IMLT20 live cricket score: Indian team wins toss, opts to bowl first

India Masters vs South Africa Masters IMLT20 live cricket score: The Indian team will be looking for their third win on the trot in the International Masters League T20 as they face South Africa Masters in the seventh match of the tournament. Follow for the latest updates on the clash.

Sachin Tendulkar.
Sachin Tendulkar. Image Source : IMLT20/X
Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
INDM vs SAM International Masters League T20 live cricket score: India Masters vs South Africa Masters latest updates

India Masters vs South Africa Masters IMLT20 live cricket score: India Masters face South Africa Masters in the seventh match of the International Masters League T20 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. The Indian team is on a two-match winning streak, having defeated the Sri Lanka and England sides in their first two matches. South Africa have played just one game and suffered a loss in that against Sri Lanka. 

Live updates :India Masters vs South Africa Masters IMLT20 Latest updates

  • 7:24 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Check Sachin's short pleasing cover drive!

    In case you missed, here is that pleasing cover drive of Sachin Tendulkar in the previous match.

  • 7:16 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India Masters vs South Africa Masters IMLT20: Sachin Tendulkar at toss!

    We will bowl first. Looking at yesterday's match, there was dew. The ground looks good, and the pitch looks good. So far, so good. We need to build again. I just need to go and watch the ball. I need to do what my instinct tells me. We have rested Vinay Kumar. Rahul Sharma is in.

  • 7:05 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India Masters vs South Africa Masters IMLT20: Playing XIs of two teams

    South Africa Masters Playing XI: Hashim Amla, Jacques Rudolph, Jacques Kallis(c), Dane Vilas(w), Henry Davids, Farhaan Behardien, Vernon Philander, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala

    India Masters Playing XI: Sachin Tendulkar(c), Ambati Rayudu(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rahul Sharma

  • 7:01 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India Masters vs South Africa Masters IMLT20: Indian team wins toss!!

    India captain Sachin Tendulkar won the toss and opted to bowl first. Can South Africa put a mountain of runs to challenge India here? We shall find that out soon.

  • 6:57 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India Masters vs South Africa Masters IMLT20: Toss coming up!!

    The toss isn't far away from now. The captains will look to call it right at the toss and opt to do what they feel the best. Chasing is a good option here and teams will look doing that.

  • 6:51 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India Masters vs South Africa Masters IMLT20: Sachin rolls back the years!!

    A 51-year-old Sachin Tendulkar was in good touch in the clash against England Masters in the last game. He scored 34 from 21, laced with five pleasing fours and a six. He rolled back the years to his heydays, when he used to take down the bowlers just like he was doing the other night. We can't wait to see Sachin in the same vein.

  • 6:43 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India Masters vs South Africa Masters IMLT20: What does the table look like?

    India are on top with two wins in as many matches. They defeated Sri Lanka and England in their first two games. Sri Lanka are second with two wins in three matches, West Indies third with two wins in two outings. Winless Australia, South Africa and England are in fourth, fifth and sixth place, respectively.

  • 6:35 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India Masters vs South Africa Masters IMLT20: Indian team look for third win!!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India Masters vs South Africa Masters IMLT20 clash at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. India have won their first two games as they hold the top spot in the league stage. South Africa have played one and lost that game against Sri Lanka. While India look for a third win, they look to open their account.

Cricket International Masters League Sachin Tendulkar
