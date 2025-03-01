INDM vs SAM International Masters League T20 live cricket score: India Masters vs South Africa Masters latest updatesIndia Masters vs South Africa Masters IMLT20 live cricket score: India Masters face South Africa Masters in the seventh match of the International Masters League T20 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. The Indian team is on a two-match winning streak, having defeated the Sri Lanka and England sides in their first two matches. South Africa have played just one game and suffered a loss in that against Sri Lanka.