India U19 vs Australia U19 Live Streaming, Super League Semi-Final 2: When and Where to watch Live Telecast

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @CRICKETWORLDCUP India U19 players celebrating after a win in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2022

India U19 will lock horns with Australia U19 in the Super League Semi-Final 2 match of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2022. The game will be played at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Match Details

India U19 vs Australia U19, Super League Semi-Final 2

Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

6:30 PM IST

Also read: U19 World Cup 2022: Full-strength India, Australia face off in blockbuster semifinal

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India

Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In West Indies

In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka

Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia

In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In the United States and Canada

In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In MENA Countries

In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.