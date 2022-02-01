India U19 vs Australia U19 Live Streaming, Super League Semi-Final 2: When and Where to watch Live Telecast

India U19 will lock horns with Australia U19 in the Super League Semi-Final 2 match of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2022. The game will be played at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.
Match Details
India U19 vs Australia U19, Super League Semi-Final 2
Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua
6:30 PM IST
ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details
In India
Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
In Pakistan
In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.
In West Indies
In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.
In Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.
In Sri Lanka
Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.
In Australia
In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.
In New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.
In the United States and Canada
In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.
In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.
In South Africa
In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.
In MENA Countries
In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.